Headinvest LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Headinvest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Hershey by 97,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $184.45. 38,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $183.74 and a one year high of $276.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

