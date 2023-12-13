Headinvest LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Headinvest LLC reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,661,330,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,020,000 after buying an additional 96,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,760,000 after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $194.98. The stock had a trading volume of 166,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $195.48.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.