Headinvest LLC Buys 2,298 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,845,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 405,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 305.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 67,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 50,955 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

DSI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,411. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $70.41 and a 52 week high of $88.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day moving average is $83.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.