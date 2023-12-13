Chevron (NYSE:CVX) vs. Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Head-To-Head Survey

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) and Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Chevron and Husky Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chevron 0 3 14 0 2.82 Husky Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chevron presently has a consensus target price of $187.89, suggesting a potential upside of 32.12%. Given Chevron’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chevron is more favorable than Husky Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chevron $246.25 billion 1.09 $35.47 billion $13.47 10.58 Husky Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Chevron and Husky Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chevron has higher revenue and earnings than Husky Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.9% of Chevron shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Chevron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chevron and Husky Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chevron 12.11% 16.15% 10.14% Husky Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chevron beats Husky Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment refines crude oil into petroleum products; markets crude oil, refined products, and lubricants; manufactures and markets renewable fuels; transports crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas. It is also involved in upgrading heavy crude oil feedstock into synthetic crude oil and diesel; refining crude oil; marketing refined petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel, ethanol blended fuels, asphalt, lubricants, and ancillary products; and producing ethanol, as well as refining crude oil to produce and market diesel fuels, gasoline, jet fuel, and asphalt. Husky Energy Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

