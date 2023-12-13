Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle updated its Q3 guidance to $1.35-1.39 EPS.

Oracle Stock Down 12.5 %

Oracle stock opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.61. Oracle has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $276.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup raised their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.88.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

