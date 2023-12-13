Headinvest LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Headinvest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,204,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 506,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,748,301. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $74.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

