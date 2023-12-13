Headinvest LLC Sells 425 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Headinvest LLC cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.05. The company had a trading volume of 39,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,858. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $265.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.60 and a 200 day moving average of $234.94.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

