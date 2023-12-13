Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,090,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,150 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up approximately 1.3% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $135,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHOP traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $72.36. 1,327,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,652,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $75.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.67 and a beta of 2.23.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

