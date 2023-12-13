BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Increased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.8% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $757.35. 21,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $781.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $676.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $687.25. The company has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

