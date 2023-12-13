RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Cut by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Melius lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.67. 332,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,680,020. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

