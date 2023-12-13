Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 26,941 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,941 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $112,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 232.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 30,607 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DVY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.06. 73,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,109. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.48. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.