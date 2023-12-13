Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Increased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GILD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,337. The firm has a market cap of $101.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

