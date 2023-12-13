Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 49,602 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,602 shares during the period. CGI makes up 1.0% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.42% of CGI worth $105,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,083,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,388,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth about $212,464,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 583.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 560,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,064,000 after buying an additional 478,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CGI by 9.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,384,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,709,000 after acquiring an additional 463,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

CGI Price Performance

NYSE:GIB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.26. 10,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.35 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average of $101.72.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.