Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $112.84 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,032,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 82,442 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 1.1% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Enbridge worth $112,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,766,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,641,000 after buying an additional 830,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after buying an additional 652,769 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock remained flat at $34.68 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 452,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.