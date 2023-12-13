Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0309 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.7 %

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 32,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,020. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $9.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter valued at about $769,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

