Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down to $78.04

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.04, but opened at $76.00. Moderna shares last traded at $74.01, with a volume of 962,656 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.70.

Get Moderna alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,694,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,574,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,867,389.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,985 shares of company stock valued at $9,257,406. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.