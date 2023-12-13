Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $192.11 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,375,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 321,995 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up approximately 1.8% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.26% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $192,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.20. 295,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,970. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

