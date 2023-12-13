Adalta Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 70 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after acquiring an additional 253,864 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,625 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,197,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI traded down $23.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,593.33. The company had a trading volume of 70,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,885. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,382.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,301.91. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $815.85 and a 1-year high of $1,660.00.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

