Adalta Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 254.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,402,000 after acquiring an additional 468,332 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 534.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 103,263 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 436.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $1,158,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Ingredion by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.1 %

INGR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.03. 24,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,789. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.27.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.