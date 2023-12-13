Invictus Private Wealth LLC Sells 198 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.36. 68,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.21. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $120.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

