Invictus Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709,289 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $156,481,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,112,000 after purchasing an additional 482,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after buying an additional 428,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.04 and a 1-year high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

