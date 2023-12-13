Invictus Private Wealth LLC Sells 196,642 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,642 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,163,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,005,000 after purchasing an additional 877,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,806,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,522 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 996.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,455,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,704 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,129,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.55. 140,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,997. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

