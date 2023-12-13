Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Baxter International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Baxter International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.73. 504,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,393,913. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $53.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.75%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

