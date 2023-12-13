Invictus Private Wealth LLC Has $101.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 360,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 11.0% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $101,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.21. The stock had a trading volume of 124,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,453. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $305.40. The firm has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.46.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

