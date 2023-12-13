Invictus Private Wealth LLC Acquires 68,094 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,094 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 2.7% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $25,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.46. 192,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,979. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average is $60.30.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

