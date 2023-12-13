Invictus Private Wealth LLC Buys 963 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. PotlatchDeltic comprises 0.7% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Invictus Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of PotlatchDeltic worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 37,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,330. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 1.20. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

