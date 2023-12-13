Adalta Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 141.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of Enovix stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,458. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.71. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $23.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. On average, analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ENVX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

