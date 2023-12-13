Invictus Private Wealth LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $264.07. The stock had a trading volume of 210,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.46. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

