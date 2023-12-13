Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 920,561 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

