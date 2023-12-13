iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 125,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3,045.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 45,194 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.84. The stock had a trading volume of 81,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,739. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.13. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $206.23 and a 12-month high of $256.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.