Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,711,111,000 after acquiring an additional 554,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $97.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,144. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.20. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

