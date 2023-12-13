Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 19,386 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 135,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 36,912 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 104,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 15,928 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 37,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,239. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

