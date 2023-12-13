Delphi Management Inc. MA Invests $1.42 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. KLA comprises 1.5% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KLA by 1,414.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in KLA by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after purchasing an additional 715,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $205,999,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $562.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,497. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $564.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.06.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

