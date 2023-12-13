2,784 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Acquired by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of State Street by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of State Street by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

STT traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.03. The stock had a trading volume of 290,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,278. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $94.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

