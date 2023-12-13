Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 10,214 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Fastly worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 63.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 886.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 492,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,438. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $127.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.21 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $1,687,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,402.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $112,036.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,539.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $1,687,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,402.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 670,596 shares of company stock valued at $11,235,263 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

