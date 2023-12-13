Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Holdings Increased by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $55.93. 75,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,312. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

