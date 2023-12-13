7,032 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.8% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 94,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 6.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $6,317,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 98,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.84. 8,750,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,229,039. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $244.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

