Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIP. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 119,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 26,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,124. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.57.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

