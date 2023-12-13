Delphi Management Inc. MA Acquires New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,753 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Applied Materials accounts for 1.5% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

AMAT stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.89. 1,242,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,946,463. The company has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

