Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,176 California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,408,000 after purchasing an additional 30,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,624,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,034,000 after buying an additional 79,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after buying an additional 1,140,204 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,330,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,313,000 after buying an additional 126,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,552,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Price Performance

NYSE CWT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.99 and a beta of 0.44. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.23 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 144.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWT shares. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on California Water Service Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $28,732.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,633.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $175,210. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.