Delphi Management Inc. MA Buys New Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,122 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. Amdocs accounts for about 1.5% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,280 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,930,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,247,000 after acquiring an additional 844,575 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,027,000 after acquiring an additional 491,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $86.27. 105,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average is $88.44.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

