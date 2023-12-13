Delphi Management Inc. MA Invests $1.49 Million in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. Arrow Electronics accounts for about 1.6% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ARW stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.93. The stock had a trading volume of 90,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,001. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.01 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

