Delphi Management Inc. MA Takes $928,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $485.82. 168,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $462.07 and its 200-day moving average is $456.10. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $523.11.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

