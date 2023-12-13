Delphi Management Inc. MA Purchases Shares of 20,854 Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA owned approximately 0.07% of Donnelley Financial Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 622.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 596.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $7,335,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,016.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 24,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,689.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,934,731.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $7,335,656.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,016.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 597,784 shares of company stock worth $33,788,510. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE DFIN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,969. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $61.05.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

