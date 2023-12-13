Delphi Management Inc. MA Acquires Shares of 16,021 Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,021 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Stock Up 4.5 %

Perion Network stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.07. 277,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,627. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $185.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PERI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

