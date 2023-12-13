Delphi Management Inc. MA Invests $1.05 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,199 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.75. 1,031,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,650. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.65. The company has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.