Delphi Management Inc. MA Purchases Shares of 26,535 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,535 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377,635. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,903 shares of company stock worth $1,929,729. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.