Delphi Management Inc. MA Takes Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA owned about 0.06% of Atlanta Braves at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,184,000 after purchasing an additional 65,351 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,470,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,402,000 after acquiring an additional 40,109 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,147,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Atlanta Braves

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,752.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.84. 26,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,162. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $271.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BATRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Atlanta Braves from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlanta Braves presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

