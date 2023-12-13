Delphi Management Inc. MA Takes $1.23 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,816 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Tapestry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TPR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,075. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

