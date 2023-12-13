Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.620-1.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.
Green Dot Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Green Dot stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. 121,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.37.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $348.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.26 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 3,257.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Green Dot by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Green Dot by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
